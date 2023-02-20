EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman faces charges in connection with a Sunday night accident on the Black Horse Pike.

Sarita Hossain, 21, is charged with multiple motor vehicle violations, including driving while intoxicated and assault by auto, police said on Monday.

Hossain was westbound in a 2013 Honda Accord around 9 p.m. when she hit a 2022 Toyota RAV4, driven by Binge Fan, 60, of Uncasville, Connecticut on the Black Horse Pike near Fernwood Avenue, police said.

Investigators determined Hossain's car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the Toyota's rear driver side. The impact sent the Toyota off the road into a wooded area on the westbound side, police said.

Hossain's vehicle crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes, also landing in a wooded area on the east side, police said.

The Toyota's occupants were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, with minor injuries. Hossain, who was suspected of being impaired when the crash happened, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic was detoured for about one hour while the crash detectives worked the scene.