EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A local Wawa employee is being recognized for her kindness and befriending of a local family as the company tries to highlight how it contributes to the community.

The Wawa at 6678 Black Horse Pike hosted a celebration Thursday morning for the company’s annual Wawa Day. The festivities focused on honoring the work of store employees in general and particularly cashier Gina Adams-DeJarnette. During a short ceremony, Adams-DeJarnette , of Mays Landing, was awarded the store’s “day brightener” distinction for her kindness and patience, especially when serving customers with disabilities.

“It means the world to me,” Adams-DeJarnette said after the ceremony. “I like to give people the best service and make sure that when they leave that I’ve put a smile on their face.”

Wawa Day is an annual company event during which the company celebrates its founding and typically offers customers free coffee. For year’s holiday, which marked the Delaware County, Pennsylvania-based company’s 59th anniversary, company officials asked customers to nominate individual employees or stores who have acted as “day brighteners.”

Patrice Dawson, a township resident and youth director of First Baptist Church in Pleasantville, decided to nominate Adams-DeJarnette for the award. After the ceremony, Dawson recalled how Adams-DeJarnette has always taken time out of her day to welcome and talk with her 13-year-old son Spencer Dawson, who is autistic. She said these interactions have left a last impression on her and Spencer over the last two years.

“I gained a new friend and I feel so blessed,” Patrice Dawson said. “You make him feel important, because a lot of people, they don’t speak to children that are challenged or have neuro disabilities. So, that made him feel important, valuable.”

“It makes me happy,” Spencer Dawson added.

As part of its recognition of Adams-DeJarnette and her friendship with the Dawson family, Wawa donated $1,500 to Eden Autism Services. The store presented an oversized check to Eden President and CEO Mike Decker during the Wawa Day ceremony. Decker said Eden has a decades-long partnership with Wawa, noting its support for the industry and offering of employment opportunities for Eden students.

“It’s really helped us make an impact on the lives of people who are autistic,” Decker said.

Wawa store General Manager Kyle Kulikowski said he was proud of the recognition for his store and employees, saying they routinely go the extra mile to help customers.

“It’s amazing, it’s awesome, it’s everything we do every single day,” Kulikowski said. “We acknowledge it every single day, but to actually make a big deal out of it, it tops the cake.

Wawa Area Manager Emmanuel Paul, who manages six Wawa stores in Atlantic County, added that he felt the award highlighted the company’s broader commitment to the community.

“It’s a great feeling to know that this is what we do in the community, helping neighbors helping neighbors,” Paul said. “And to have one of my stores be part of it, be recognized as part of it, it’s a great honor.”

Wawa is honoring “day brighteners” at several of its stores across the East Coast, including several in New Jersey. In addition to its smaller donations, Wawa is marking its holiday by donating $50,000 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

In further celebration of Wawa Day, customers can get free, any-sized hot coffee all-day Thursday.