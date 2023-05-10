EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dispute over local pigs could spill into court if the situation is not soon resolved.

The township recently sent Brianna and Dave Ferrier a notice of its intent to take legal action against the family in relation to their ownership of pet pigs and chickens.

The specter of a lawsuit comes as simmering tensions about the animals and other intra-neighborhood issues have intensified over the course of several months, igniting a broader conversation about private property and land-use regulations.

Brianna Ferrier said she felt the township was singling her family out for punishment, with the four pot-bellied pigs and eight chickens causing no harm to others around her.

“The township is personally going after us now,” she said. “I just don’t understand why the township is upset with what we’re doing here.”

The township notice, dated April 28, alleges the Ferrier family is violating state environmental law by owning the pigs and chickens, creating undo pollution. It said the township intends to take legal action to uphold its regulations. It said it could pursue “injunctive or equitable relief” to compel compliance and assess an assortment of other penalties.

“Recent inspections and information received demonstrate that the property is being used in a manner which causes pollution, impairment and/or destruction of the state’s natural resources as defined by the (state Environmental Rights Act),” township Solicitor Marc Friedman said in the notice. “As a result it is the intent of Egg Harbor Township to commence a civil action against all responsible persons.”

The latest development furthers the controversy that has been brewing over the animals for five months.

Township Zoning Officer Sarah Schaffer issued the Ferrier family a notice of violation Dec. 15 with respect to two local ordinances. One ordinance prohibits land in the township from being used for piggeries or the business of raising pigs, and another bans the rearing of chickens on a property smaller than 5 acres. The Ferriers keep their animals in a chicken coop and pigpen on their 3.89-acre property. A deadline for compliance was extended periodically until it lapsed April 21.

The Ferriers and their supporters have said the pigs and chickens are pets, beloved by their young daughter, Regan, like members of the family. Brianna Ferrier has also argued that the township prohibition on piggeries applies only to farms that are raising pigs as livestock for slaughter, not to residential homes keeping pigs as pets.

Opponents of the Ferriers have said the animals pose a nuisance to the neighborhood, citing the odor of the pigs and the noise the two roosters make late at night. They have argued the Ferriers are expecting special treatment and undue relief from improper channels.

The two sides have argued in various Township Committee meetings, which have occasionally left people with frayed nerves, expired patience and on the verge of tears.

Friedman said Tuesday that Schaffer had sought to have the Ferrier home inspected but had been rebuffed by the family. The lack of access to the site, he said, required the township to assume that violations could be taking place on the property, factors he said the township considered along with the known presence of the pigs and chickens at the site and the observations made from neighboring properties.

The Ferriers denied anyone had asked to inspect their property.

“These are activities that are normally conducted on farms, not residential properties,” Friedman said. “We put the dots together, and that’s why they’ve been facing a notice of violation since December.”

When discussing his invocation of the state Environmental Rights Act, Friedman cited similar pollution concerns as other residents. He said the township worried about how the Ferriers disposed of the animals’ waste, as well as the animals’ odor and the general ecological impact the keeping of pigs and chickens could have on the township. He added these violations could add a burden on their neighbors.

“Why should the rest of the public have to suffer with these violations in place?” Friedman said. “There’s a reason why piggeries are outlawed in residential zones.”

The Ferriers have repeatedly disputed that their chickens and pigs cause problems beyond that of a typical household pet. They have said several other properties in the township own pigs in a similar environment as theirs and that the ordinances are being selectively enforced.

“It’s sickening to me,” Brianna Ferrier said. “(It is) a good ol’ boys mentality I can’t stand.”

The dispute over the pigs is tied to an earlier dispute involving a minute land variance.

In 2022, Doris Dilley, a neighbor of the Ferrier family and former member of the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education, put several properties she owned along Mill Road up for sale. The Ferriers bought their current home from Dilley in May. She needed a 6-inch variance to sell another one of those properties.

Dave Ferrier said he and several other neighbors spoke against granting that variance during a Dec. 5 meeting of the township Zoning Board of Adjustment. During his testimony against the variance, Ferrier mentioned that a pigpen that a township official had seen near Dilley’s house belonged to him. The first notice of violation from the township came several days later.

Echoing what he said in previous meetings, Friedman said the Ferriers could appeal to the Zoning Board or take further legal action.

“They think they can win this case by talking to the press,” Friedman said. “That’s the way they want to defend their violations, go right ahead.”

Brianna Ferrier said she has felt the press has helped her raise awareness of issues facing homeowners interested in animal rescue. She noted she has been in contact with other people who have had to battle local authorities to keep their animals. She cited a story in which a 9-year-old boy in Newton, Kansas, was set to lose his emotional-support pot-bellied pig.

Friedman said the township would prioritize “the good of the public, not just the good of the Ferriers and their personal beliefs.”

“It’s not a difficult question for us,” Friedman said.

The conflict could come to an abrupt end. The Ferriers have said they put their home up for sale, hosting showings and talking with a number of potential buyers. They anticipate they could close on a sale as soon as early June. Friedman said the township could ultimately decide not to file a lawsuit if the house is sold.

Friedman said he could not give a timeline for when the township might take action against the Ferrier family. The Ferriers already face a court date in June related to a noise complaint they received over their roosters. (The chicken coup has since been moved to a more remote location of their property to abate the issue.)

"They'll have their day in court if they don't comply," Friedman said.

Brianna Ferrier has said her experience in the township has inspired her to explore launching other animal-rescue initiatives and find ways to continue helping animals. She said she and Dave had just recently adopted an Alaskan Klee Kai dog from a family who felt they could no longer care for it. She said the dog, named Swift, has already built a relationship with her daughter.

“I’m done (in Egg Harbor Township),” Brianna Ferrier said. “I’m not done fighting, though.”

