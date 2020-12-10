 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township, Vineland Motor Vehicle Commission offices closed after employees test positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Egg Harbor Township, Vineland Motor Vehicle Commission offices closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
DMV SHUTDOWN

A car pulls up to the Motor Vehicle Commission office in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township on July 1, 2017. The office was closed as a result of the state government shutdown initiated Friday at midnight as legislators failed to come to an agreement on the budget.

 Claire Lowe

TRENTON — Two local Motor Vehicle Commission offices are closed after an employee at each tested positive for COVID-19, the state agency said Thursday.

The Vineland Licensing Center on Park Avenue is expected to reopen Dec. 26, the MVC said in a news release. The employee who tested positive at the Vineland center was last there Tuesday.

The Cardiff Licensing Center, located in the rear of the Harbor Square shopping center in Egg Harbor Township, will be closed until Thursday, the MVC said. The employee who tested positive at the Cardiff center was last there Dec. 2.

The two join a list of centers across the state that have closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19, including in Freehold, Paterson, Bayonne, Medford, Springfield, Randolph, Eatontown, Trenton, Newark, Flemington, North Bergen, Toms River and Wallington.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News