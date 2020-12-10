Egg Harbor Township, Vineland Motor Vehicle Commission offices closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

TRENTON — Two local Motor Vehicle Commission offices are closed after an employee at each tested positive for COVID-19, the state agency said Thursday.
The Vineland Licensing Center on Park Avenue is expected to reopen Dec. 26, the MVC said in a news release. The employee who tested positive at the Vineland center was last there Tuesday.
The Cardiff Licensing Center, located in the rear of the Harbor Square shopping center in Egg Harbor Township, will be closed until Thursday, the MVC said. The employee who tested positive at the Cardiff center was last there Dec. 2.
The two join a list of centers across the state that have closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19, including in Freehold, Paterson, Bayonne, Medford, Springfield, Randolph, Eatontown, Trenton, Newark, Flemington, North Bergen, Toms River and Wallington.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
