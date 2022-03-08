Egg Harbor Township traffic advisories take effect Thursday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The following traffic advisories take effect Thursday, according to information from Atlantic County:

Spruce Avenue at Fenton Mill: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Spruce Avenue between Mill Road and Main Avenue at the Fenton Mill/Mill Branch stream bend from 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting, for shoulder restoration work. Traffic directors will be on site to assist.

Fire Road at California Avenue: A lane closure will be in effect at Fire Road and California Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting, for guide rail repair work. Traffic directors will be on site to assist.

Bargaintown Road at Zion Road: A lane closure will be in effect at Bargaintown and Zion roads from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting, for guide rail repair work. Police will be on site to assist.

Bargaintown Road: A traffic detour will be in effect on Bargaintown Road between Mill and Zion roads from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility work by New Jersey American Water. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.