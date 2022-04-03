Egg Harbor Township traffic advisories take effect Monday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County on Saturday announced the following traffic advisories to allow work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority:
Mill Road: Until further notice, the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads is closed to traffic with a detour in place 24 hours a day. Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
Steelmanville Road: On Monday, a full detour will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
Tuesday through Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The body of a local boat captain was found in the water Wednesday, pol…
Ocean Heights Avenue: Monday through Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Zion Road: Monday through Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People are also reading…
All roadwork is weather permitting.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.