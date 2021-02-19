Egg Harbor Township traffic advisories set for next week

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County has announced three traffic advisories this week for the township.
From Monday through Feb. 28, a detour will be in place 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, weather permitting, an alternating-lane pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, an alternating-lane pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads near the parkway bridges.
