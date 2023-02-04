EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County announced the following traffic advisories for this coming week in the township:
On Monday, a detour will be in effect on Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access to Patcong Road will be available for local residents, and police will be on site to assist.
From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People are also reading…
All work is weather permitting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.