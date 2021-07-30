Egg Harbor Township traffic advisories due to begin Monday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County on Friday announced a handful of traffic advisories due to take effect next week in the township.
English Creek Avenue: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, lane reductions will be in place in both directions between the Black Horse Pike and Delilah Road.
Mill Road: A detour remains in effect 24 hours a day in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.
Zion Road: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.
Steelmanville Road: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road.
Ocean Heights Avenue: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, between Steelmanville and Blackman roads.
Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. All roadwork is weather permitting.
For a complete list of Atlantic County traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.
