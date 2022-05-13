Egg Harbor Township teen places second in statewide music contest on drug abuse

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An township teen earned a $3,000 music contract for an original song raising awareness for drug abuse.
Jamar Felder, who is also an Egg Harbor Township High School student, won the award by placing second in the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition. The competition welcomes teens across the state, all of whom offer original music to promote awareness of the topic.
The competition, which is in its 18th year, is supported by the New Jersey Broadcasters Association and 95.9 The Rat.
Felder's original song, “1-800-662-4357," is named after the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration public hotline available for anyone in need. Many may recall rapper Logic's 2017 hit, "1-800-273-8255," which features singers Khalid and Alessia Cara, similarly promoting the use of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
“These talented New Jersey high school students are true peer leaders on the issue of substance use prevention,” said PDFNJ’s Executive Director Angelo Valente. “Each of the participants should be commended for their creativity, musical talent and resolve to use their talent to spread important prevention messages.”
Each year, the contestants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges and online voters. This year, voting began in February and closed Wednesday, PDFNJ said.
Each contest has a profile on the competition's website, ShoutDownDrugs.com, and the concert can be streamed there, as well.
Each winning musical act will be featured on The Rate's Jersey Rock show, at 11:30 p.m. May 17, 18 and 19. To listen, tune in to WRAT 95.9 FM or visit www.wrat.com.
