Egg Harbor Township teen bicyclist hospitalized after being struck on Black Horse Pike

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township teen was seriously injured Monday afternoon by a car that struck him while he was riding a bicycle.

Township police were dispatched to the scene on the Black Horse Pike near Uibel Avenue at 2:36 p.m, police said in a news release. Traffic was detoured for nearly two hours while authorities remained on the scene, police said.

The crash's investigation determined that a 2012 GMC Terrain, operated by Dana Sessoms, 50, of Atlantic City, was traveling eastbound when it struck Andrew Gonzalez, 18, police said.

The investigation determined that Gonzalez cut in front of the vehicle after his bicycle left the highway's shoulder. The car then struck the teen in the left lane on the Black Horse Pike, and Gonzalez was thrown from the bicycle to the ground, police said.

Gonzalez was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injures. Sessoms and her vehicle's passengers were uninjured in the crash, police said.

