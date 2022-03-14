Egg Harbor Township teen bicyclist hospitalized after being struck on Black Horse Pike

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township teen was seriously injured Monday afternoon by a car that struck him while he was riding a bicycle.
Township police were dispatched to the scene on the Black Horse Pike near Uibel Avenue at 2:36 p.m, police said in a news release. Traffic was detoured for nearly two hours while authorities remained on the scene, police said.
The crash's investigation determined that a 2012 GMC Terrain, operated by Dana Sessoms, 50, of Atlantic City, was traveling eastbound when it struck Andrew Gonzalez, 18, police said.
The investigation determined that Gonzalez cut in front of the vehicle after his bicycle left the highway's shoulder. The car then struck the teen in the left lane on the Black Horse Pike, and Gonzalez was thrown from the bicycle to the ground, police said.
Gonzalez was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injures. Sessoms and her vehicle's passengers were uninjured in the crash, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.