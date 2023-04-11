EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Atlantic County chiefs welcomed a new leader to their ranks Thursday

Frederick Spano was sworn in as police chief Thursday. Township dignitaries past and present, along with family and friends and Atlantic County law-enforcement leaders gathered for a special ceremony at the township Municipal Complex for his inauguration.

Spano thanked his mentors over the years, as well as family and friends, some of whom had come to the ceremony from New York, Maryland and South Carolina. He also took a moment to thank the people he listed for his three references when he first applied to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

“What I’m trying to say here, it’s about you, it’s about the network,” Spano said. “It’s about you’ve been there for me, really just to keep me strong, get me through the day, get me to this point.”

Mayor Laura Pfrommer lauded what she described as Spano’s dedication to his new office.

“It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of responsibility and all of us up here appreciate you stepped up to do this,” Pfrommer said. “And Fred, we know you’re going to lead this agency with honor and integrity, I just can’t wait to see what you do.”

During his speech Spano reflected on what he said was the stress of police work, alluding to potentially traumatic events he said officers might experience. He apologized to those close to him for their having to endure that stress with him at times and acknowledged the burden shouldered by many in the department, particularly its newest members.

“You’re a new officer, you try to hide behind that veil,” Spano said. “But after a while, that takes a toll."

Spano centered his speech on helping officers confront those stresses, prepare them for police work and make the law-enforcement career path one more hospitable to growth . He had two younger officers on the force join him before the dais at the ceremony to highlight the importance of readying the next generation.

“It’s our obligation to improve this work environment for them, it’s about them, today is about them, as it is for everyone else here,” Spano said. “They will not know everything at this stage of their careers. They will do exceptional work, but will err at times. And it’s for us to correct.”

At the ceremony, Pfrommer also thanked all law enforcement in attendance for their commitment to the job. In an interview before the ceremony, Pfrommer said there had been a recent decline in applications to join the police force, something she attributed to the difficulty of the job and the growing negative perception of police – something she in part attributed to the 2020 protests against police brutality.

“It’s a tough job you all have and we are so thankful that there are people who want to help do it,” Pfrommer said.

James “Sonny” McCullough, who was mayor when Spano first joined the Egg Harbor Township Police Department in 1998, was in attendance Thursday. He said he was proud of Spano’s promotion to chief and his accomplished career.

“We recognized him as really a strong young man, we wanted him on the police department, he joined our police department and he went through the ranks doing almost every job you could imagine to get where he is now,” McCullough said. “He is fully qualified to be the chief of a big department.”

Spano joined the Egg Harbor Township Police Department 25 years ago in 1998 as a patrol officer. He rose through the ranks, being promoted to lieutenant in 2016 and then captain in 2019. Spano served as commander of the Police Community Services and Criminal Investigations bureaus; and Operations Bureau commander, where he oversaw the Patrol, K-9, Traffic Safety and SWAT units.

He has a master’s degree in administrative science from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Delaware. He said he has volunteered with the Margate Terrapin Rescue and the annual flag placement ceremony at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery.

Spano is succeeding Michael Hughes, whose tenure as chief began in August 2021 and lasted about 19 months. Hughes was also promoted captain in 2019 and had a 32-year career in the Police Department. A ceremony the end of his time at the department was held Wednesday, at which the Township Committee praised Hughes for his service. Hughes thanked his family and congratulated Spano, who attended the Wednesday ceremony.

Township officials have said there has been significant turnover in the position of police chief in the township over the last two decades, with the tenure of each chief last about three years – something they attributed to modern industry practices and the growing stress of the job.

Police chiefs from throughout Atlantic County and other area law-enforcement officials assembled at the meeting Thursday in a show of support for the new chief. Atlantic City Police Chief James Sarkos said after the meeting that he was eager to collaborate with Spano and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department. He said he believed Spano would “do a fantastic job.”

“Public safety is very much a partnership,” Sarkos said. “All the chiefs partner together to make sure public safety is at the upmost level in Atlantic County.”

Pleasantville Police Chief James Williams, who was also in attendance Thursday, called Spano “a very good man” worthy of the promotion. Asked to give advice, Williams urged Spano to embrace teamwork as chief.

“Listen to his people, his team that he works with,” Williams said. “Surround himself with good people, good things will happen in the agency.”

Spano joins Sarkos and Williams as part of a crop of relatively new police chiefs in the area. Williams officially became chief of the Pleasantville Police Department at the start of 2022 following the retirement of six-year Chief Sean Riggin. Sarkos, while having served as officer-in-charge and then acting chief for about 27 months, was only officially made chief outright in October. Galloway Township Police Chief Richard Barber assumed his role as head of the department in March 2022 following the retirement of Chief Donna Higbee, who was also in the position for about six years.

Together, new chiefs have to confront the modern challenges of police work.

As he did in a previous interview with The Press of Atlantic City, Spano on Thursday emphasized on a trio of goals he has for his tenure as chief – attention to detail, ensuring quality police work and improving the public perception of law enforcement. He has said the latter task was particularly important due to the 2020 protests against police brutality and racism following the murder of George Floyd by then Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin

“I’ve said this before and I say it again and I continue to say it,” Spano said. “Doing the little things right, quality of work, improving the law-enforcement image, if we could all approach that every day, think how great this profession would be and appear to the public. It is our leaders’ and supervisors’ responsibility to our people. It is that simple. We owe it them.”