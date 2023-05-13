EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — High school student Matthew DiTizio, of Egg Harbor Township, recently won third place in a statewide music competition created to raise awareness of substance use prevention efforts.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s “Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs” music competition was held virtually April 26. The contest was hosted on the website ShoutDownDrugs.com. Winners were announced live at the end of the event.

In its 19th year, the competition challenges New Jersey high school students with musical abilities to be leaders among their peers and take a stand against substance abuse. Winners are chosen by a panel of independent judges, in addition to online voting by the public.

DiTizio received third place with his original song “Revealed,” which touches on the pain of addiction with lines such as, “They fuelin’ their addiction and addin’ to the bills. It’s just another pill before the truth gets revealed.”

DiTizio received a $2,000 music contract and will be performing his song at statewide events for the next year. To watch a recording of the contest, visit ShoutDownDrugs.com.