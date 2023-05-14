EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A local Egg Harbor Township student graduated from the Governor’s STEM Scholars, a program of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, on April 29 at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.
Ryan Elyakoubi, a senior at Egg Harbor Township High School, was one of 126 New Jersey high school and college students who completed the program, which teaches students about the state's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) economy through conferences, lab tours, master classes, and research.
The STEM Scholars program is geared toward students who excel in the field and want to pursue STEM-related majors and careers.
“As a Governor’s STEM Scholar, Ryan Elyakoubi gained a unique introduction to New Jersey’s STEM economy and opportunities through conferences, field trips, internship opportunities, and a collaborative research project," said Alise Roderer, director of the Governor’s STEM Scholars, in a press release.
Over the course of the academic year, the students had to participate in four conferences highlighting the state's STEM opportunities. Each student was guided by a college-level team leader, received mentoring by professional STEM advisors, and produced a research project.
Applications for the 2023-2024 Governor’s STEM Scholars program are open through June 9. For more information visit govstemscholars.com/apply.
