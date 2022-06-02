 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township skunk tests positive for rabies

Case its Atlantic County's 8th of 2022

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A skunk retrieved from the 200 block of Pine Avenue has tested positive for rabies, making the case Atlantic County's eighth this year.

The skunk also is the fourth from the township to test positive for the virus since February, county health officials said Thursday in a news release.

A homeowner found the animal dead on their property and reported it to animal control, which collected it and sent it to a lab, where it tested positive for rabies Wednesday. The homeowner was directed by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health to confer with their health care provider for treatment needs, officials said.

Rabies can be fatal if left untreated. It often is transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth, officials said.

Anyone bitten by an animal should immediately wash the wound with soap and water and receive medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

A rabies vaccination is recommended for domestic animals to protect both the animal and their owners, officials said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

