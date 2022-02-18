 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Egg Harbor Township skunk tests positive for rabies

Case is Atlantic County's second of 2022

A dead skunk found inside an Egg Harbor Township sheep pen tested positive for rabies Thursday, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said.

The pen, outside a home in the 1000 block of Ocean Heights Avenue, was housing three sheep when the skunk was recovered Feb. 9.

The skunk was taken from the property and sent to a state laboratory, where it tested positive for the disease, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Friday.

Following the positive test, the state Department of Agriculture will access the sheep to determine whether they need to be quarantined from other animals or people, Gilmore said.

The rabies case is the second the county has recorded this year, the first being found Jan. 7 in a fox in Hamilton Township.

County officials on Friday reminded residents that they should update their pets' rabies vaccinations as soon as possible and that the disease can be fatal in both animals and people if left untreated.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter will hold its next free rabies vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 27, for both dogs and cats. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin



