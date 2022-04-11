Egg Harbor Township site approved for retail cannabis sales

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — With assurances that current patients will not suffer, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved a retail cannabis license for The Botanist, a company with locations in Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown.

Seven medical cannabis companies were on the agenda for expanded licenses at the afternoon meeting on Monday. All seven were approved, opening the door for the first legal sales to adults without a medical cannabis card in the state.

The companies had to show they had the OK of the local municipality and a labor agreement with workers, as well as promising to meet requirements for safety and social equity.

Steps remain before sales begin, including inspections from state officials. It could be about a month, commission members said, but could take longer before the final approvals are in place.

Demand is expected to be high.

Board member Dianna Houenou, who leads the commission, said at the meeting that she expects the new license holders to abide by the conditions and hold off on recreational sales until all the approvals are in place.

She added that the companies should keep both the commission and municipal officials informed, including making sure towns know in advance when sales start, which could mean additional traffic and long lines at the dispensaries.

Many more licenses are expected to be approved in the coming months, but the medicinal dispensaries were always expected to be the first to open their doors. The Botanist was the first up for a vote.

Owned by the national brand Acreage Holdings, The Botanist has locations at 100 Century Drive in Egg Harbor Township, 2090 Black Horse Pike in Williamstown and in Atlantic City at 1301 Boardwalk. While Atlantic City officials have expressed interest in allowing cannabis sales, City Council has voted not to allow retail sales on the Boardwalk, so the Atlantic City location is set to remain open only to medicinal cannabis customers.

Before voting on the approvals, board members with the Cannabis Regulatory Commission heard plans to ensure that the companies would have enough supply for patients before allowing sales to the recreational market.

Brian Sickora, the general manager of Acreage Holdings, discussed the steps planned to keep current patients from being lost in the new recreational market.

That will include patient-only hours at the dispensaries, which in New Jersey are described as alternative care centers or ATCs.

In Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown, Sickora said, the patient-only hours will include four hours each Sunday, along with reserved parking and curbside delivery. He said there will be separate check-out areas for patients, he said.

“You can kind of think of it like TSA pre-check in an airport,” he said.

Representatives of each of the seven ATCs discussed plans at the meeting on Monday, which also included home delivery for patients and other proposals.

In southern New Jersey, the board approved three licenses, including Acreage, Curaleaf in Bellmawr, Camden County, and Columbia Care in Vineland, with additional licenses approved for Verano, GTI New Jersey, Ascend New Jersey and TerrAscend further north in the state.

According to Jeff Brown, the commission’s executive director, there are almost 130,000 cannabis patients in the state. Based on an estimate of about 12% of state residents buying from dispensaries, there could be 836,000 customers for the recreational market, buying an average of four ounces a year. Another 788,000 customers could come from out of state, which could mean a demand of more than 258,000 pounds a year.

Supplies could fall short as the sales begin, Brown said, but he said those shortages will be on the recreational side, not for those with medical marijuana cards.

More growing capacity is on the way, he said, with many more licenses for the medical market that applied in 2019 set to come online soon.

On Monday, the commission approved 34 new licenses for the cultivation or manufacture of cannabis products. The board approved 68 licenses at its last meeting. In all, the commission has had more than 700 license applications, with almost 100 conditional licenses approved so far.

On March 15, the first day for applications for retail sales for new cannabis companies, the commission received more than 200 applications, with more coming in since then.

At the meeting Monday, Houenou said Tuesday will be the commission’s first birthday, praising the staff and the board’s efforts.

“It’s truly remarkable what we have accomplished in a year,” Brown said.

Industry groups praised the vote before the meeting was even adjourned at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, with the New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association calling it a win that will mean new tax revenue and jobs.

“Since New Jersey residents voted to legalize adult-use cannabis in November 2020, it has been a long road to receiving approval for selling safe, vetted products,” the group said in an email.

The organization represented the 11 licensed alternative treatment centers in New Jersey.

“Over the last two years, our member ATC operators have been working tirelessly to plan for this day, and have invested significant time, money and resources into expanding operations to prepare for a smooth transition to recreational sales without harming access or supply to New Jersey’s medical cannabis patients, who have always been and will continue to be our top priority.”

Another industry organization was also enthusiastic about the vote.

“New Jersey continues to move ahead of other states in the region on adult-use cannabis. Today’s action is the culmination of a tremendous amount of time, work and effort by the CRC and the industry to get this done right,” said Edmund DeVeaux, the president of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, after the vote. “Looking to the future, it is critical that we ensure that both medical and adult-use cannabis are in supply and affordable for New Jerseyans. We look forward to continuing our work with the CRC on that process and eagerly anticipate the next round of progress for New Jersey.”

Some organizations remain skeptical of legal marijuana. One speaker in the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting said the state should prepare for the harm it will cause, especially to young people.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

