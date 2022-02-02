Egg Harbor Township senior gets perfect 800 on math SAT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A student in Egg Harbor Township who has traveled to attend school in multiple countries is now reaching new academic heights.
Hyeonjin Choi, an 18-year-old senior at Atlantic Christian School, scored a perfect 800 on the mathematics section of the SAT. It was his second time taking the test, having scored a near-perfect 780 on the math section during his first attempt.
Choi, who also goes by the name Isaac, is an international student from South Korea. He first came to the United States and enrolled in Atlantic Christian in 2019 with his twin brother, Hyeonbin Choi, who also goes by Joseph. Prior to his move to the United States, Choi lived and studied in China for a little more than a year during parts of 2017 and 2018. He said that his parents, who still live in Gumi, South Korea, wanted Choi and his brother to become more worldly and experience different cultures.
“My parents wanted us to experience more of the world,” Choi said.
Choi credited his teachers at Atlantic Christian for helping him achieve his 800 score. He said that his previous math classes in South Korea were anchored in lessons about route memorization and the recitation of a handful of formulas. Teachers at Atlantic Christian encouraged him to approach problems in creative ways and explore different methods of solving problems.
“When I came into middle school, I didn’t really like math because it was more of a task-like, memorizing all the time,” Choi said. “After I came here and learned math in ACS, I liked the way how teachers teach there can be many ways and give me many possibilities, and from that time, I started to actually like math and I studied really hard.”
Such creativity may be crucial when taking the math section of the SAT. According to the 2021-2022 SAT student guide, the SAT math section tests problem-solving skills and a student’s ability to apply procedures “flexibly” and “strategically.”
“The types of question are really different and unexpected on the SAT, so I can react to those kinds of questions better, because I have those experiences,” Choi said.
The national average for a math SAT score is 528, according to a 2021 report from the College Board, which is the company that administers the SAT and Advance Placement exams. The average math SAT score for New Jersey test takers was 563. The math and reading sections of the SAT are scored on a scale from 200 to 800.
Beyond his standardized test scores, Choi has excelled in other areas during his time at Atlantic Christian. He is currently a violinist for the school band. Having played the violin since elementary school, Choi said he was happy to have the opportunity at Atlantic Christian to work together with his fellow band mates and put on collaborative performances. He said he also plans to play the violin once he leaves high school and heads to college.
He added that Atlantic Christian allowed him to explore his Christian faith. He noted that his aunt in is a pastor in Gumi and that growing up, he often felt that going to services was a perfunctory obligation. New experiences at Atlantic Christian have given him a new appreciation for his Christianity.
“When your family has a pastor, you just go to the church every Sunday mandatorily, so it becomes more of a habit than something important to you,” Choi said. “I didn’t really have my own faith until I came here – being separate from my family, it helped me grow my own faith.”
Choi also expressed gratitude for his host family in the United States, which includes Pastor Matthew Mouliert. He said that his hosts have helped him prepare for the SATs and showed him and his brother support while they were away from their family in South Korea.
He added that it was helpful to have his twin, Hyeonbin, going to school with him. While he said they had a more competitive relationship in South Korea, he and his brother have supported one another abroad as they adjust to new environments.
Choi is currently exploring multiple plans for the future. He said he wants to attend college, and that his first choice of school is New York University. He said he was excited about the opportunity to live in New York City, having visited during Christmas and being excited to return. Other schools he is considering include Virginia Tech. and the University of Maryland.
Choi currently takes an interest in technology, spending some of his free time watching new tech-themed videos on YouTube. He said he wants to study computer science at college and then work on app development. Choi said that his brother, Hyeonbin, meanwhile was interested in studying business, perhaps taking after their father who owns a business in Gumi. Schools that Choi said his brother was considering include the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, Hudson County.
Choi, on his part, is taking inspiration from his mother, who works as a social worker in Gumi. He said that he wants to make an app that can help disadvantaged students learn and get a quality education.
“I saw many children in my community that doesn’t have a lot of educational opportunity, so I want to make some apps to help children like that,” Choi said.
