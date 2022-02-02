Egg Harbor Township senior gets perfect 800 on math SAT

He added that Atlantic Christian allowed him to explore his Christian faith. He noted that his aunt in is a pastor in Gumi and that growing up, he often felt that going to services was a perfunctory obligation. New experiences at Atlantic Christian have given him a new appreciation for his Christianity.

“When your family has a pastor, you just go to the church every Sunday mandatorily, so it becomes more of a habit than something important to you,” Choi said. “I didn’t really have my own faith until I came here – being separate from my family, it helped me grow my own faith.”

Choi also expressed gratitude for his host family in the United States, which includes Pastor Matthew Mouliert. He said that his hosts have helped him prepare for the SATs and showed him and his brother support while they were away from their family in South Korea.

He added that it was helpful to have his twin, Hyeonbin, going to school with him. While he said they had a more competitive relationship in South Korea, he and his brother have supported one another abroad as they adjust to new environments.