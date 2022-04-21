Egg Harbor Township seeks to balance Pinelands regulations with affordable housing requirements

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township redevelopment area is caught in a bind between state requirements surrounding affordable housing and the preservation of the pinelands.

The Township Committee on Wednesday night approved an ordinance to amend the Timber Ridge Redevelopment Plan. The amendment was precipitated by a review from the state Pinelands Commission that did not certify the original plan because it found “inconsistencies” in its standards — particularly as it pertained to the Pinelands Development Credits a project in the redevelopment area would need to acquire.

So that a developer would be able to afford the additional PDCs, the amendment functionally downzones the area, thereby reducing its affordable housing requirement. Properties with more density have to designate a larger share of their residential units as affordable housing — meaning the amendment will allow a development in the area to save money by making more of its units market rate.

Polistina & Associates prepared the redevelopment plan for the Timber Ridge area, a 48-acre parcel located off the Black Horse Pike and Spruce Avenue. Craig Hurless, a Polistina & Associates professional planner, spoke to the plan as amended at the committee meeting.

“We had to revise that redevelopment plan so to meet Pinelands standards as well as provide something that allows the site to be realistically redeveloped,” Hurless said. “The component of the affordable housing with the expense of the Pinelands Development Credits is a hurdle that needed to be provided (for) in the plan.”

The original plan was for mixed residential-commercial use properties. It would have allowed for 252 residential units, a fifth of which would be designated affordable housing.

The Pinelands Commission was requiring that a developer acquire 55 quarter units of PDCs. While the PDC price is variable, Hurless said quarter credits tend to run about $20,000 a piece — meaning the overall PDC cost for a developer in the Timber Ridge area would be about $1.1 million.

“It’s a lot of money,” Hurless said of the PDC requirement. “That coupled with a 20% affordable housing set-aside makes (development) really undoable.”

Density under the new redevelopment plan allows for 226 residential units — of which 218 would be market rate and only eight would be designated affordable housing.

Hurless said he had presented the new plan to the township Planning Board, which deemed it consistent with the township master plan.

Township Administrator Donna Markulic said the affordable housing attorney for the township had also approved of the new plan.

Mayor Paul Hodson said Pinelands Commission regulations were too austere.

Solid waste council review of Pleasantville waste-transfer station still stalled EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The future of waste disposal in Atlantic County was up for discussion …

“It’s terrible,” Hodson said when Hurless noted that the Pinelands Commission did not remove its PDC requirement even when regulating inclusionary housing.

The Pineland Development Credits program regulates the transfer of development rights in designated Pinelands Areas, such that property owners must acquire the requisite amount of PDCs before they can start a development project. Property owners interested in development can buy and sell PDCs privately in transactions administered by the Pinelands Development Credit Bank. Property owners also can choose to “sever” their PDCs and have their property permanently preserved.

The program is intended to help “redirect growth” to Regional Growth Areas while promoting the preservation of the pinelands. According to the state website, more than 55,951 acres of the pinelands have been permanently preserved through the PDC program.

Towns with a significant amount of territory in the pinelands also have to contend with statewide affordable-housing requirements stemming from the Mount Laurel doctrine. First established by a 1975 ruling from the New Jersey Supreme Court, the Mount Laurel doctrine says municipalities have a constitutional obligation to provide affordable-housing opportunities for low-income residents.

Gov. Phil Murphy is asking the state Legislature to create a $335 million Affordable Housing Production Fund, which would produce more than 3,300 affordable housing units across 43 developments statewide. The fund would use $305 million the state received from the American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021. It also would use $30 million from the state Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Egg Harbor Township has its own affordable-housing guidelines it must meet to stay consistent with state law while also adhering to Pinelands Commission regulations. Township officials have said they are straining to navigate the dual obligations.

“We’re pressured to do affordable housing, and we’re pressured by the Pinelands,” Hodson said. “We’re attempting to do it, but their numbers are way out of whack.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.