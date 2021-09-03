Egg Harbor Township seeks public input on what hazards the town should focus

Egg Harbor Township is seeking the public’s input as it provides information to Atlantic County for its Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP).
With hundreds of millions of dollars in disaster relief at stake, New Jersey’s counties are busy updating their emergency response plans. But in a sign of the times, those plans are getting more involved and addressing growing threats of sea level rise and pandemics.
Procedures for how Cape May County emergency management officials will contend with disease,…
On the heels of a summer where South Jersey saw multiple tornadoes, above average rainfall (Atlantic County was 51 to 75% above average) and well above average temperatures, the public’s perspective will allow the town to accommodate what needs are best for Egg Harbor Township. The township’s input will then be included in the final plan the county submits to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Residents and visitors can make their suggestions for the town’s efforts by calling 609-926-4131 and leaving a message. Suggestions will be taken until 4 p.m. Sept. 10.
Atlantic County is focusing on the pandemic in its update for 2021.
“Part of it is how do we mitigate it? It is a hazard. Whether it’s about evacuation or any day-to-day emergency, you still have to be cognizant of that,” Vince Jones, Atlantic County emergency management coordinator has said.
Jones said there has been some precedent.
“A few years back, we had the concern of the Ebola virus. We worked real close with the Health Department,” Jones said.
The county hazard mitigation plans are supported by a $126,000 grant from FEMA.
Larry is the latest tropical system in the Atlantic, here are all the storm names
AP Hurricane Tracker
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
The Press of Atlantic City team and myself will be providing live updates on Elsa. We have f…
Fred - Used
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
On Aug. 13, Fred turned into just a remnant low pressure system. However, it will strengthened into a tropical storm again on Aug. 15, making landfall in Florida on Aug. 16.
The remnants of Fred passed just to the northwest of New Jersey on Aug. 18.
Grace - Used
Tropical Storm Grace developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 13.
Henri - Used
Henri formed as a tropical depression on Aug. 15.
Ida - Used
Julian - Used
Kate - Used
Kate developed in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 28
Larry - In progress
Larry developed off the West Coast of Africa on Aug. 31.
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.