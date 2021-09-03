 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township seeks public input on what hazards the town should focus
Egg Harbor Township seeks public input on what hazards the town should focus

Outages around Atlantic County caused by tree, power line damage

Downed trees and power lines are seen along Old Zion Road near Poplar Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.

Egg Harbor Township is seeking the public’s input as it provides information to Atlantic County for its Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP).

With hundreds of millions of dollars in disaster relief at stake, New Jersey’s counties are busy updating their emergency response plans. But in a sign of the times, those plans are getting more involved and addressing growing threats of sea level rise and pandemics.

On the heels of a summer where South Jersey saw multiple tornadoes, above average rainfall (Atlantic County was 51 to 75% above average) and well above average temperatures, the public’s perspective will allow the town to accommodate what needs are best for Egg Harbor Township. The township’s input will then be included in the final plan the county submits to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Residents and visitors can make their suggestions for the town’s efforts by calling 609-926-4131 and leaving a message. Suggestions will be taken until 4 p.m. Sept. 10.

Atlantic County is focusing on the pandemic in its update for 2021.

“Part of it is how do we mitigate it? It is a hazard. Whether it’s about evacuation or any day-to-day emergency, you still have to be cognizant of that,” Vince Jones, Atlantic County emergency management coordinator has said.

Jones said there has been some precedent.

“A few years back, we had the concern of the Ebola virus. We worked real close with the Health Department,” Jones said.

The county hazard mitigation plans are supported by a $126,000 grant from FEMA.

