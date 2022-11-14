Egg Harbor Township school board incumbents on path to win reelection

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Board of Education Vice President Marita Sullivan and Board members Lou Della Barca and Nicholas Seppy are on their way to winning reelection, according to unofficial results from the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office.

Each has a lead on Terre Alabarda, a teacher for Pleasantville schools who was appointed to the board in 2018 and lost to Seppy in the 2021 for a race for an 1-year unexpired term.

Della Barca is in first with 7,655 votes, followed by Sullivan at 6,892, Seppy at 5,879 and Alabarda in last with 5,257 votes per results found on the website of Atlantic County Clerk's Office on Monay. The candidates with the top three vote totals win a spot on the board.

Seppy’s victory in 2021 drew attention due to his young age. At 20 years old, he is a graduate of the Egg Harbor Township High School class of 2020 and is a junior at Stockton University. He has said that he wanted to add a younger person’s perspective to the board.

Seppy said in a preelection interview that he was proud of the board’s work advancing vocational education in the last year, citing a pre-apprenticeship program for students in the district involving fields such as carpentry and adding a JROTC Air Force division opportunity for students. He also pointed to the board’s role seeking out grants and grant-funded position from the state to prevent tax hikes.

“We’ve managed to deliver,” Seppy said.

Seppy said that he has also worked to give parents more say on board policy and end what he considered restrictive measures.

He said, for example, that the board was quick to lift mask mandates as soon as it was able under state law. During a second term, he said he was hoping has to further scrutinize the state’s sex-education curriculum requirements, which have generated considerable controversy. He said that he wanted to make clearer to parents and guardians that they have the ability to opt students out of those standards by sending home additional letters.

“It puts the power into the hands of the parents and their children,” Seppy said.

Alabarda campaigned on her professional qualifications, citing how she has worked for 20 years as a teacher, recently earned her principal certificate and has a master’s degree in instructional technology. She said in an interview before the election that she wanted to focus teacher professional development, listening to their needs and connecting them with the resources they request. Giving teachers what they need would in turn help stem student learning loss created by public health shutdowns and other stressors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re the ones working on the frontlines with the students every day,” Alabarda said of giving resources to teachers. “It really needs to come from them.”

Alabarda added that she thought there had been considerable misinformation spread about the sex-education standards, with people fabricating stories about graphic content that students are not actually being taught. She credited the work of board and district officials thus far to keep parents and guardians informed about the standards and said it was important that parents are made aware of their ability to opt out.

The sex-education standards had been a cause of controversy in several school board races, especially in municipalities like Ocean City, where the issue galvanized dueling groups of protestors for and against the standards. Conservatives have generally argued the standards are too mature for students, while liberals have argued that opposition to them are motivated by bigotry against gay and transgender people.

As in other local elections in Atlantic County, there were concerns that the race had grown too partisan.

Alabarda said both before and after the election that she was told the three incumbents were being backed by the local Republican Party. She posted on Facebook the day after Election Day to concede the race and thank those who supported her despite what she considered the strong partisan opposition arrayed against her.

“As most of you know, I am not political and only have the best interests of children,” Alabarda said in the post. “I held my head up high and did the best I could because I believe I could make a difference.”

Alabarda also said on Facebook that she would continue to attend board meetings and advocate for students and urged her supporters to accompany her in that effort.

Seppy said Monday that he and his fellow incumbents had received support from across the political spectrum. He said that he had not received any sort of official GOP endorsement and that Alabarda had made the race more hostile with accusations about partisanship.