EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee moved closer Wednesday to tearing down four motels on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township.
The five-person Township Committee unanimously introduced ordinances to acquire the Bay Point Inn, the Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel using money received from a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood mitigation grant for the purposes of eliminating repetitive flooding.
“It’s been a long effort to try to clear that area,” Mayor Paul W. Hodson said during the Township Committee meeting.
The effort to remove the old motels from that section of the Black Horse Pike section has stretched more than a dozen years.
The strip of motels along the pike has had more than its share of criminal activity, most infamously the 2006 killing of four presumed prostitutes. That still unsolved case left sad families and friends without closure and brought repeated national attention of the worst kind to the region.
The victims’ bodies were found behind one of the six motels that were demolished in 2015 with funds then coming from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Before the Township Committee takes a final vote, it has scheduled a public hearing for the next regular Township Committee on Sept. 2 in the community center at 5045 English Creek Ave.
The township applied in fall 2018 for the FEMA grant, which has been discovered by the deputy township administrator at the time and approved by the governing body, Township Administrator Peter J. Miller said.
FEMA awarded the township a $2.45 million grant to tear down the four hotels and transform the land into open space. The motel owners have agreed to sell them for their assessed value, an average of about $500,000 each.
“We are getting to the finish line,” Miller said.
The motels that are planned to be demolished were built after World War II, and they have not been able to compete with newer hotels and motels. The motels to be torn down can’t be rebuilt, Miller said.
FEMA looked at what the properties cost its flood insurance program. It paid out $3.8 million for 56 flooding claims by these four motels in the past decade. With sea levels rising and N.J. coastal land subsiding, the flood insurance program almost certainly would wind up paying more than the grant amount.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Four motels along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City secti…
Of the remaining hotels, the New Sea Breeze Motel at 7080 E. Black Horse Pike is on higher ground that didn’t have the repeated flood losses needed to qualify for acquisition under the FEMA flood mitigation.
The owner of the Economy Inn at 8014 E. Black Horse Pike originally did not want to sell to the township, but Miller said the owner has changed his mind.
“Hopefully, there will be another source of money that we can apply for in the future,” said Miller about the remaining West Atlantic City motels.
After the public hearing, the township will look to close on the four properties Sept. 30 if the Township Committee gives final approval to the ordinances, Miller said.
There is no other place in the township that compares to the Black Horse Pike section of West Atlantic City when it comes to flooding, Miller said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.