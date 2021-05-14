Egg Harbor Township roadwork to create detours, change traffic patterns

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority will cause detours and change traffic patterns on several roads next week, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

Mill Road: A detour will be in place 24 hours a day from Monday to Sunday in the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads.

On Thursday, a detour will be in place in both directions from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Access to Patcong Road will be available.

Zion Road: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.

Steelmanville Road: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Ocean Heights Avenue: A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, an evening and overnight detour will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

