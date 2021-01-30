Egg Harbor Township roadwork to continue this week

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Detours and alternating-lane patterns will be in effect in three spots in the township to allow for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority this week, Atlantic County officials said Saturday.
From Monday through Sunday, the eastbound lane of Mill Road, between Fire and Old Zion roads, will be closed to traffic with a detour in place around the clock.
On Tuesday, there will be an alternating lane of traffic on Steelmanville Road, between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.
There will be another alternating lane of traffic on Zion Road, between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Plan travel time accordingly, or find an alternate route.
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. EHTHS #4 Carlos Lopez tries for two points driving to basket.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. (l-r) EHTHS #5 Ethan Dodd and HS #5 Hasanur Freeman eye the ball in case of rebound.
Holy Spirit’s Hasanur Freeman goes up for a shot against Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday. The game, which EHT won, was played in a mostly empty gym, save for coaches, junior varsity players and someone to record the game on video.
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. HS #5 shoots for three.
Egg Harbor Township’s Rahim Muhammad guards Holy Spirit’s Jahmir Smith on Tuesday during their first game of high school boys basketball season. EHT won 64-61.
Isaiah Glenn puts up a shot during Egg Harbor Township’s season-opening game against Holy Spirit on Tuesday.
Holy Spirit’s Jahmir Smith handles the ball during a season-opening game against Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday.
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. EHTHS #4 Carlos Lopez tries for two points driving to basket.
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. HS#13 Jahmir Smith shoots from the three point line.
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. EHTHS #11 Isaiah Glenn tries for three.
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. EHTHS #5 Ethan Dodd with a shot.
