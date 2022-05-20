 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Egg Harbor Township road reopens after overturned dump truck caused 3-hour closure

Overturned dump truck in EHT.jpg

A 2000 tri-axle Mac Truck owned by Colonial Lawn Care that was fully loaded with sand overturned on Spruce Avenue on Friday afternoon, causing a three-hour road closure.

 Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company, provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Spruce Avenue reopened Friday evening after an overturned dump truck caused part of the road to close for about three hours in the Bargaintown section of the township.

About 3 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Spruce south of Main Avenue.

A fully loaded 2000 tri-axle Mac Truck, owned by Colonial Lawn Care and being operated by Joe Humphers, 55, of the township, was traveling north on Spruce near an S curve when he left his lane of travel, went into the southbound lane and lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle rotated clockwise, high sided and rolled onto the driver's side, police said in a news release. The truck continued to slide on its side before coming to a rest against the southbound guardrail. Its full load of sand was dumped all over the road, police said.

Humphers was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Volunteer firefighters from Bargaintown and Cardiff responded along with the Atlantic County HAZMAT response team as a precaution for fluids leaking from the dump truck.

Officer Ben Kollman is investigating the crash. Summonses are pending completion of the investigation.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

