Egg Harbor Township residents can create emergency health profile for first responders

Residents of Egg Harbor Township and the surrounding communities of Linwood, Northfield, Longport and Pleasantville can create emergency health profiles to help first responders during emergencies, police said Tuesday.
With RapidSOS, the world’s first emergency response data platform, residents can input their critical health information to help Egg Harbor Township's emergency services accelerate response times and provide first responders with incident-specific information prior to arriving on scene.
People can create a profile by visiting emergencyprofile.org and entering information such as their name, date of birth, address, pre-existing conditions, allergies, medical notes and emergency contacts.
“Our 911 agencies and first responders do incredible work every day to keep our communities safe,” Karin Marquez, RapidSOS senior director of public safety, said in a news release. “We hope that the Emergency Health Profile will provide Egg Harbor Township telecommunicators and first responders with another tool to help them respond quickly and provide the appropriate care during a caller’s time of need.”
To ensure data privacy, information is associated with an individual's phone number and is only made available to responders when an emergency call is placed from the phone number.
