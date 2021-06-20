Egg Harbor Township resident takes over as executive director of CASA For Children

When offered the job, Crenshaw could have turned it down, but she felt there was an opportunity in front of her that would have been hard to pass up.

“I care deeply about the organization, so it felt pretty natural to want to pursue it,” the Township resident said.

David Hieb, president of CASA’s Board of Trustees, said the organization felt very comfortable with the way Crenshaw handled the acting executive director job, and Waters was both helpful and encouraging in her discussions with the board about the position.

“We have a rising star in our midst already,” Hieb said as he quoted one of his executive committee members.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Margate native, Crenshaw started her career with the Jewish Federation of Delaware, advancing from campaign associate to director of young leadership division and campaign resources.

Before coming to CASA, Crenshaw, a University of Maryland graduate, spent more than seven years as the development director and then special projects director for Gilda’s Club South Jersey.

CASA to host dual golf tourneys in Somers Point, Linwood Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties will…

Crenshaw left Gilda’s Club South Jersey nearly four years ago to become CASA’s director of development.