Egg Harbor Township resident takes over as executive director of CASA For Children

SOMERS POINT — Like many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lauren Crenshaw had to deal with having additional responsibilities.
Crenshaw, 42, spent the past four years as the director of development at Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) For Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties.
Starting in December, Crenshaw fulfilled the responsibilities of both director of development and acting executive director as the longtime director Angie Waters began working temporarily as the executive director of CASA of New Jersey, located in New Brunswick, Middlesex County.
When Crenshaw accepted the executive director position at CASA of New Jersey, the board of trustees named Crenshaw as the new executive director of CASA for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties last month.
“I was extremely honored that the Board of Trustees would put their trust in me to be the next leader of the organization,” Crenshaw said as she was interviewed inside the CASA offices here.
CASA is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to be court advocates for children living in the foster care system. There are hundreds of children between Atlantic and Cape May counties annually that enter the foster care system, Crenshaw said.
“A CASA is assigned to be their voice in court and speak on their behalf and make sure they receive all of the necessary resources and get them a difficult time from the beginning of entering the foster care system until they are placed in a safe, permanent home,” Crenshaw said.
When offered the job, Crenshaw could have turned it down, but she felt there was an opportunity in front of her that would have been hard to pass up.
“I care deeply about the organization, so it felt pretty natural to want to pursue it,” the Township resident said.
David Hieb, president of CASA’s Board of Trustees, said the organization felt very comfortable with the way Crenshaw handled the acting executive director job, and Waters was both helpful and encouraging in her discussions with the board about the position.
“We have a rising star in our midst already,” Hieb said as he quoted one of his executive committee members.
A Margate native, Crenshaw started her career with the Jewish Federation of Delaware, advancing from campaign associate to director of young leadership division and campaign resources.
Before coming to CASA, Crenshaw, a University of Maryland graduate, spent more than seven years as the development director and then special projects director for Gilda’s Club South Jersey.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties will…
Crenshaw left Gilda’s Club South Jersey nearly four years ago to become CASA’s director of development.
“I was ready for a change for the next chapter of my career. I was definitely drawn to working with an organization that works with children. As a fairly new mom, that was something that became important to me, so I started looking into CASA. I wasn’t really familiar with CASA before that. I heard of it, but I didn’t know exactly what CASA did,” Crenshaw said.
As director of development, Crenshaw was in charge of all the fundraising for the organization through individual and corporate giving and events.
Crenshaw and Waters, the previous executive director, worked closely together for nearly four years. Waters was a mentor to Crenshaw. Waters is an incredible leader, who was very good at her job, and it is a little intimidating following in her footsteps, Crenshaw said.
“She (Waters) was a huge help over the last five months. She’s a huge support system for me as acting director. That made the transition much easier,” Crenshaw said.
As the new executive director, Crenshaw would like to see CASA continue to grow, so every child is being served every year.
Crenshaw also would like to see advanced advocacy. A mentoring program for older youth started two years ago, she said.
In 2001 when Waters was the executive director and CASA expanded into Cape May County, the organization had three volunteers and was serving just two children. The organization has grown to nearly 300 volunteers advocating for 560 children in the last fiscal year.
“We are always trying to recruit and train new volunteers, so that we can serve every child in the area,” Crenshaw said as she added that currently 30 children are on a waiting list to be assigned. “We need people who want to be an advocate.”
CRDA hosted the annual CASA Tree Contest & Party
