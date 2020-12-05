Egg Harbor Township resident is leading man in holiday movie with 'Family Matters' TV stars

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An unusual set of circumstances made David L. Rowell the ideal candidate to star in the new movie "Christmas in Carolina."
Rowell had to portray a former NBA player. He played basketball in high school, college and the NBA's G League, so he didn't feel it was too much of a stretch.
Rowell, 27, also had to portray someone who lives in Maryland but travels to his parents' house in South Carolina for the holidays.
For the past eight years, Rowell has split his time between his mother's side of the family in South Carolina in the winter and his father's side in Egg Harbor Township in the summer. He grew up in South Carolina and also went to high school there.
"Starring in my first (movie) role has been amazing. It's been a great honor. I'm very pleased. I'm very proud," said Rowell, who added he would like his success to serve as an inspiration to preteens and teens.
Rowell is the male lead opposite Joslyn Y. Hall, who appeared in one episode of the FX-TV series "Atlanta" in 2018.
In the movie, the mother and uncle of Rowell's character are played by Kellie Shanygne Williams and Darius McCrary, who are perhaps best known for their roles as brother and sister Eddie and Laura Winslow on the 1990s TV sitcom "Family Matters," which also starred Jaleel White as nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel.
The idea of acting first entered Rowell's mind watching 13-year-old Brandon Hammond act in the 1997 movie "Soul Food" with Vanessa Williams.
Rowell also was impressed as a youth by the versatility shown by Will Smith as a comedic actor on the TV sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and the action star of "Bad Boys" in 1995.
Rowell was an extra in 2018 during the first season of the "Step Up" TV series that was filmed in Atlanta and was shown on YouTube. He also appears as the best man in the music video for the LoCash single "Ring On Every Finger" from 2016, which reached No. 22 on the Hot Country Songs chart.
The younger sister of Stacie Davis, the writer and one of the producers of "Christmas in Carolina," was a high school classmate of Rowell. Once Rowell's name was mentioned, Davis checked out his social media and reached out through email and phone.
"It was a totally different concept at that time," said Rowell, who was in talks to be involved with the movie before Williams was attached.
In "Christmas in Carolina," Hall portrays Elle Moore, a career-driven investment banker who has given up on love and Christmas until she meets Rowell's Wesley Saxon character, who is a CEO of a small marketing firm along with being a former NBA player.
Spontaneously, Saxon invites Moore to his parents' home for Christmas in South Carolina. Moore accepts, and the trip turns into a bigger deal than she had ever imagined.
Hall said she couldn't imagine making "Christmas in Carolina" without Rowell.
"It was a very long journey, and along the entire way, David has supported me, encouraged me, uplifted me and has had my back. He has challenged me to be better and always show up as the best version of myself. I felt like with him by my side there was nothing we could not conquer," Hall said.
By being on set, Rowell discovered that in real life Williams and McCrary are extremely close and talk every other day. Rowell said he did six months' worth of table readings with Williams, so when it came time to film, it felt like she was his mother.
"Darius, I didn't meet until the actual filming. He was a pro, man," Rowell said. "You could see the 30 years' worth of experience that he herded out in front of everybody."
Besides acting, Rowell is also the founder and CEO of the DJ Rowell Foundation, a nonprofit development program for at-risk youth that helps develop life skills through basketball. Rowell uses the name David L. Rowell for acting only.
"It's not just acting that I'm pursuing. I'm selling a name," Rowell said. "The ultimate goal for me is to be a daytime television host, a little of bit of Steve Harvey, a little of bit of Oprah and little bit of Ellen."
"Christmas in Carolina" premiered on the Roku Channel on Nov. 1, but it is also available on Apple TV, Google Play, iTunes and Amazon Prime.
