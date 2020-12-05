Egg Harbor Township resident is leading man in holiday movie with 'Family Matters' TV stars

Hall said she couldn't imagine making "Christmas in Carolina" without Rowell.

"It was a very long journey, and along the entire way, David has supported me, encouraged me, uplifted me and has had my back. He has challenged me to be better and always show up as the best version of myself. I felt like with him by my side there was nothing we could not conquer," Hall said.

By being on set, Rowell discovered that in real life Williams and McCrary are extremely close and talk every other day. Rowell said he did six months' worth of table readings with Williams, so when it came time to film, it felt like she was his mother.

"Darius, I didn't meet until the actual filming. He was a pro, man," Rowell said. "You could see the 30 years' worth of experience that he herded out in front of everybody."

Besides acting, Rowell is also the founder and CEO of the DJ Rowell Foundation, a nonprofit development program for at-risk youth that helps develop life skills through basketball. Rowell uses the name David L. Rowell for acting only.

"It's not just acting that I'm pursuing. I'm selling a name," Rowell said. "The ultimate goal for me is to be a daytime television host, a little of bit of Steve Harvey, a little of bit of Oprah and little bit of Ellen."