EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township Recreation Commission recently announced two award winners from the 2022 sports season.
BJ Hamilton has received the Coach of the Year award for 2022. The award recognizes a youth sports coach or volunteer who exemplifies the Coaches Code of Ethics and is considered a role model for the children of the community, according to the commission. Hamilton has coached street hockey for 17 years, in addition to serving as a board member of the Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey Organization for 14 years.
Dave Dorofee, track operator for EHT BMX, received the Charlie Gallagher Unsung Hero Award, named after a longtime volunteer coach and Recreation Commission board member. The award recognizes those who go above and beyond as a youth sports volunteer. Dorofee is responsible for the safety, maintenance and performance of the BMX track in the township.
For more information on Egg Harbor Township’s recreation programs, visit ehtrec.com.
