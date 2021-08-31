 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township police use stun gun on armed man
0 comments
top story

Egg Harbor Township police use stun gun on armed man

{{featured_button_text}}
Egg Harbor Township Police

Two men were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, authorities said. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said officers arrested two men and recovered "multiple" firearms, including one long gun, at the scene.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Officers used a stun gun on a township man with a gun to take him into custody on weapons charges and outstanding warrants, police said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers on Sunday responded to a home on Ivins Avenue in the Cardiff section of the township, where they found Prentis Blaylock, 34, police said in a news release.

According to police, Blaylock was uncooperative, exhibited threatening behavior and was armed with a handgun. After several minutes of unsuccessful negotiations with Blaylock, police used a stun gun to subdue him and take him into custody.

Blaylock was charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a large capacity magazine, eluding and obstruction. He also had a warrant for a domestic violence incident in the township and a National Crime Information Center warrant for fraud and theft by deception out of Gloucester County.

Blaylock was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and sent to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News