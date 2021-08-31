Egg Harbor Township police use stun gun on armed man

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Officers used a stun gun on a township man with a gun to take him into custody on weapons charges and outstanding warrants, police said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers on Sunday responded to a home on Ivins Avenue in the Cardiff section of the township, where they found Prentis Blaylock, 34, police said in a news release.

According to police, Blaylock was uncooperative, exhibited threatening behavior and was armed with a handgun. After several minutes of unsuccessful negotiations with Blaylock, police used a stun gun to subdue him and take him into custody.

Blaylock was charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a large capacity magazine, eluding and obstruction. He also had a warrant for a domestic violence incident in the township and a National Crime Information Center warrant for fraud and theft by deception out of Gloucester County.

Blaylock was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and sent to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.