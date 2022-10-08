Egg Harbor Township police seek missing teen

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing by his father.
Edwardo Valentin was last seen leaving his home about 6:30 p.m. Friday. Eduardo is Hispanic, about 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black Michael Kors jacket and Nike sneakers and may be in the Atlantic City area.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.
