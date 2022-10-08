 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Egg Harbor Township police seek missing teen

  • 0

Weeks after being separated, a woman and her dog are reunited in the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Yair Ben-Dor has the story.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing by his father.

Edwardo Valentin was last seen leaving his home about 6:30 p.m. Friday. Eduardo is Hispanic, about 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a black Michael Kors jacket and Nike sneakers and may be in the Atlantic City area.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News