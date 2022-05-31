Egg Harbor Township police continue search for missing teen

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a missing teenager who they say was last seen walking on the Ocean City Boardwalk May 21.
Jenice Trombetta, 17, was reported missing by her father, police said.
She's Caucasian, about 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair, police said.
Anyone with information about Trombetta's whereabouts or her disappearance is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau, at (609) 926-4051, or email cid@ehtpd.com.
— Eric Conklin
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.