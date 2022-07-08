Egg Harbor Township/Pleasantville road to close for railroad crossing replacement

A portion of Washington Avenue straddling the Egg Harbor Township/Pleasantville border will be closed next week to allow for the removal and replacement of a railroad crossing, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.

From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. July 19, Washington will be closed in both directions between Devins Lane in Pleasantville and Harding Avenue in EHT. This will allow contractor Trac Capital Program Managment to reconstruct the crossing and approaches, NJDOT said in a news release.

Access will be maintained for local traffic, but the following detour will be in place:

From Washington Avenue eastbound, motorists will be directed to turn right onto Fire Road, left onto the Black Horse Pike, left onto Doughty Road back to Washington.

From Washington Avenue westbound, motorists will be directed to turn left onto Doughty Road, right onto the pike, right onto Fire Road back to Washington.

The existing crossing will be replaced with new concrete crossings and asphalt approaches, NJDOT said. The department repairs, upgrades or removes about 50 crossings each year statewide.

The timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.