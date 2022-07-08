 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Egg Harbor Township/Pleasantville road to close for railroad crossing replacement

  • 0
Carousel Atlantic icon

A portion of Washington Avenue straddling the Egg Harbor Township/Pleasantville border will be closed next week to allow for the removal and replacement of a railroad crossing, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.

From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. July 19, Washington will be closed in both directions between Devins Lane in Pleasantville and Harding Avenue in EHT. This will allow contractor Trac Capital Program Managment to reconstruct the crossing and approaches, NJDOT said in a news release.

Access will be maintained for local traffic, but the following detour will be in place:

From Washington Avenue eastbound, motorists will be directed to turn right onto Fire Road, left onto the Black Horse Pike, left onto Doughty Road back to Washington.

From Washington Avenue westbound, motorists will be directed to turn left onto Doughty Road, right onto the pike, right onto Fire Road back to Washington.

The existing crossing will be replaced with new concrete crossings and asphalt approaches, NJDOT said. The department repairs, upgrades or removes about 50 crossings each year statewide.

People are also reading…

The timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: New dominant COVID variant in U.S. can re-infect after four weeks

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News