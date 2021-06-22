Egg Harbor Township Planning Board approves a four-story hotel near Atlantic City airport

For phase two, there will be pads on the site, but Schoffer said he did not know who the franchises would be.

The general development plan for phases three and four is a place holder for what would be Schoffer's best guess for now. Currently, the plans calls for two more hotels and a conference center.

Plans for phases three and four were developed before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so Schoffer said he did not know what the future of a conference center would be in a post-COVID world. The conference center may turn into an athletic center instead, he said.

The four light industrial buildings for phase four would be built hoping that the airport and the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center would attract other businesses to the area, Schoffer said.

Lauren Moore, president of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, spoke on behalf of the project.

"We need an airport hotel for scientists and technicians, who are coming from all over the world," Moore said.

Moore would like to see the conference center move forward because he receives requests for conferences for 250 people that can't be accommodated in the airport area.