Egg Harbor Township plan could be revised to increase commercial, green space

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — More changes could be coming to a commercial-residential redevelopment plan that has been in the works for months, but there are procedural and regulatory hurdles still ahead.

The Township Committee held a special meeting Thursday to discuss amendments to the Timber Ridge Redevelopment Plan. A new version under consideration would condense housing into fewer buildings, while increasing space allotted to commercial development and preserving more trees and green space.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, of the engineering firm Polistina & Associates, delivered a presentation on the redevelopment plan at the meeting. He and Eric Ford, of Timber Ridge, discussed the changes and how they were made to anticipate concerns of state regulators.

“They went back, redesigned the site, to provide for some clustering and provide what (the Pinelands Commission) was looking for,” said Polistina, R-Atlantic.

The Timber Ridge Redevelopment Area is a 48-acre parcel of wooded land located off the Black Horse Pike, Spruce Avenue and Fork Road. The amended plan for redevelopment reduces the number of residential buildings to nine from 32 in the original version.

Commercial space would increase 50% from 20,000 square feet to 30,000, and Ford said green space would grow by a similar proportion. The plan would not result in any loss of residential housing units, which will remain at 226.

The new plan found support on the township’s governing body. Committeeman Joe Cafero said the new plan was an improvement over earlier schemes, endorsing the enlarged green space and adding that the 10,000 square feet of new commercial area could draw new business into the township.

While Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer raised concerns that the concentrated housing could make parking more difficult, she said she understood the difficulty that could be posed by state regulators. Overall, the committee expressed support for the plan going forward.

The new alterations to the plan were prompted by the state Pinelands Commission, which regulates development in designated areas of the Pine Barrens and thus oversees many of the development projects that are proposed in Atlantic County. The commission reviewed the township ordinance on the Timber Ridge Redevelopment Plan on June 24, leading to some critical comments from the body. Ford said several Pinelands commissioners raised concerns over whether development could be clustered together, allowing for more preservation of the surrounding trees and foliage.

Ford acknowledged that the Pinelands reviews had drawn out the development process considerably, saddling him with additional costs and a longer wait. He said he was hoping to break ground on the project by spring 2023, but state regulators could raise additional concerns and create further delays.

Mayor Paul Hodson said he was sympathetic toward the efforts the Timber Ridge developers have had to expend while dealing with Pinelands regulations. While he said he appreciated the new plan for its attempts at conservation, Hodson questioned whether the state was too austere in limiting development.

“We’ve been laboring this since the ’70s,” Hodson said of the township’s work to adhere to Pinelands regulations. “I don’t know if it’s working and it accomplishes much. I don’t know, I really don’t know.”

Pfrommer was similarly critical of the commission, calling its regulations “wrong on all aspects.”

State environmental regulations have already altered the plan since the determination-of-need report was published in February 2021. The original redevelopment plan would have created 252 residential units, of which 50 would have been designated as affordable housing. The Pinelands Commission, however, determined there were “inconsistences” with that version of the plan and found developers would need to purchase 55 quarter-Pinelands Development Credits, or PDCs, for the project to go forward — something developers ultimately found to be infeasible.

The PDC program is a mechanism to limit development in designated Pinelands areas, where property owners must acquire the requisite number of PDCs before they can start a development project. Property owners interested in development can buy and sell PDCs privately in transactions administered by the Pinelands Development Credit Bank. Property owners also can choose to “sever” their PDCs and have their property permanently preserved.

While PDC prices vary over time, Ford estimated quarter credits are currently being sold at $25,000 a piece — meaning the overall PDC cost for Timber Ridge now stands to be around $1.4 million.

To salvage the development, township officials functionally downzoned the area, thereby reducing the developer’s affordable housing obligation and making the venture more profitable. Of the 226 total units now proposed, only eight will be designated as affordable housing.

This has put the township’s need to adhere to the state’s environmental standards in conflict with its affordable-housing commitments.

Township officials have previously argued the state’s Pinelands restrictions on development make it more difficult to meet the state’s affordable-housing standards.

The Township Committee voted to refer the amended Timber Ridge Redevelopment Plan to the township Planning Board. After the Planning Board's review, the committee will consider a new ordinance approving the amendments to the plan. Ford said the plan will then be reviewed again by the Pinelands Commission.