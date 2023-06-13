An Atlantic County Central Municipal Court judge postponed a ruling on 38 complaints relating to alleged noise-ordinance violations against Brianna and Dave Ferrier involving the family’s pair of pet roosters.

The postponement, decided at a virtual hearing Monday, is the latest development in a feud over pigs and chickens in Egg Harbor Township that has left a searing divide in a local neighborhood.

Brianna and Dave Ferrier said the dispute had proved exhausting for them and their daughter.

They have said they want to move from Egg Harbor Township and intend to do so as early as Thursday.

“It’s mentally draining,” Brianna Ferrier said.

Requests for comment sent to the Egg Harbor Township solicitor and an Atlantic County Central Municipal Court prosecutor has not yet been returned.

The postponement was made, per the Ferriers’ account of the hearing, to allow for a lawsuit Egg Harbor Township filed against the Ferrier family to be litigated.

The lawsuit – which alleges the Ferriers are violating local and state environmental regulations by owning the pigs and chickens and creating undo pollution – covers similar ground as the matter which had been the subject of the 38 complaints, which had been filed by a neighbor. The suit is scheduled to go to trial in Atlantic County Superior Court on July 14.

“At all times pertinent hereto, Defendant (Dave and Brianna Ferrier) use their building, premises and property in a manner that endangered the health, morals, safety or welfare of the adjoining neighborhoods, community and environment,” Egg Harbor Township solicitor Marc Friedman said in the lawsuit.

To the Ferriers and their supporters, the pigs and chickens are pets, beloved by their 5-year-old daughter Regan as members of the family. They have also argued township prohibition on piggeries was meant to target the raising of pigs as livestock for slaughter, not those kept as pets.

Opponents of the Ferriers have said the animals pose a nuisance to the neighborhood, citing the odor of the pigs’ waste and the noise the two roosters make late at night. They have argued the Ferriers are expecting special treatment and undue relief from improper channels.

The two sides have argued in various Township Committee meetings, which have occasionally left people with frayed nerves, expired patience and on the verge of tears.

Egg Harbor Township filed suit against Brianna and Dave Ferrier on May 31. In its lawsuit, the township alleges the Ferrier family keeps multiple chickens and four pigs on their 3.89-acre property off Mill Road. It further claims that the Ferriers periodically used their homes as a shelter for additional pigs that had been abandoned on behalf of the pig-rescue organization Eastern Snouts.

The township alleges that the Ferrier family does not properly dispose of the feces and other waste that these pigs and chickens leave. An affidavit of witness from Ferrier neighbor Doris Dilley detailed what she argued were the nuisances the animals create. Dilley alleged feces were “scattered in piles all over their property” and once let off a smell that was “overwhelming” and “awful.” Dilley added that the chickens and pigs had occasionally gotten loose and defecated in her family’s yard. Another neighbor who spoke at a Township Committee meeting earlier this year also complained about the smell. The affidavit claims to furnish evidence for the township claims that the Ferriers have temporarily housed rescued pigs at their property. Also contained in that affidavit is mention of the crowing from the pair of roosters allegedly made early in the morning.

Dilley, a former president of the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education, sold the Ferriers their house and has since led the public charge against the family’s ownership of its chickens and pigs.

It further maintains that the Ferriers refused requests from the township zoning officer to inspect the property. Dilley added in her affidavit that the family also refused an inspection from an animal-control agency as well as Atlantic County public health officials.

The Ferriers have disputed the allegations of the township and Dilley. They have said that the pigs and chickens to not let off an offensive odor beyond that of a typical pet, such as a dog. Their notion that there is not significant odor was backed by several neighbors and township residents at an April 5 Egg Harbor Township Committee meeting, who pleaded with township officials to allow for the Ferrier family to keep their pets. Since receiving complaints about their roosters’ crowing, the Ferriers have moved their chicken coop back 200 yards within a wooded area of their property.

The Ferriers deny that the township Zoning Officer asked to inspect the property. They have shared a complaint-investigation form from the Atlantic County Division of Public Health, done at the request of complainant “Doris Dilly (sic.)” that began on May 9 and closed May 24. According to the form, a county health official found that the pigs and the waste they create had “No Public Health Significance.”