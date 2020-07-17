EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A property owner can only rent out their home once every 30 days in most of the township, according to a new ordinance passed by the Township Committee that takes effect next month.
The committee passed by a 5-0 vote Wednesday an ordinance that regulates the short-term rental of residential properties through online services such as Airbnb and Vrbo, Township Administrator Peter J. Miller said.
"It has come up two or three times in the past," said Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer. "The evidence was overwhelming. If you live in a residential neighborhood, that's what it should be."
Residents who supported the ordinance had documentation, photographs and multiple police reports regarding properties that were being rented out, Pfrommer said.
The ordinance makes exceptions for certain neighborhoods and times of the year.
A minimum rental of seven days will be permitted in the West Atlantic City section of the township as well as the waterfront neighborhoods of Anchorage Poynte and Seaview Harbor from May 15 through Oct. 15.
Violations of any provisions of the ordinance shall be punishable by a minimum fine of $100 or a maximum fine of $2,000, or by imprisonment for a term not exceeding 90 days or by a period of community service not exceeding 90 days.
Pat Cocozza, 66, who lives in the township's Reserve neighborhood, spearheaded the effort to pass the ordinance.
"I was happy that it passed," Cocozza said. "It was for everyone in the neighborhood."
With social distancing in effect because of the threat of COVID-19, about 50 people attended the meeting in the multipurpose room of the Egg Harbor Township Community Center.
During the public hearing, 18 people commented on the ordinance, Miller said. Cocozza said they came from within and outside her neighborhood.
"I was just really surprised that there were quite a number of people there who did not want the ordinance," Cocozza said.
Some other South Jersey towns — including Atlantic City, Brigantine, Linwood, Margate, Ocean City and Ventnor — have passed ordinances regulating short-term rentals, not to be confused with temporary resolutions passed this spring that barred them to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
