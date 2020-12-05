Egg Harbor Township PAL's Shop with a Cop aims to ease hardships brought on by pandemic

MAYS LANDING — Kiara Walker went to Walmart with the hopes of getting a hoverboard.
When the 8-year-old realized how much it would cost, however, she decided to go with Barbie dolls and slime.
Kiara and her three siblings were among more than 100 children who participated in the Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League's 10th annual Shop With a Cop event. Accompanied by officers from various South Jersey police departments, each child was given a $100 budget to buy whatever they wanted.
"It's been good," Kiara's mother Katie, of Galloway Township, said about the day. "It's been a really nice blessing for this time of year."
Most of the children were found in the toy aisles, with older ones typically in the clothing and beauty sections. Though the $100 budget was advertised, it has been common for the officers to pay out of pocket for anything over it, PAL Director Vince Brotherton said.
Galloway K-9 Sgt. Scott Winneberger said it was crucial this year to still hold the event.
"It's very important because with the troubled times and people in need, it's always good to go out in the community," Winneberger said, "and kids aren't getting the social atmosphere that they normally get. It's a good time."
To reduce the crowd during what's usually a packed occasion, group sizes were reduced and staggered so smaller numbers of people shopped at a time. Additionally, Brotherton said, the number of total participants was reduced from about 120 last year. The day usually starts with a parade of emergency vehicles in front of the Walmart, but that also was cut.
Throughout the morning and early evening, Brotherton was moved by the selflessness in many of the young children. Some used the money to buy gifts for their siblings, while others used it to buy food for their families. He said one boy even bought his mother flowers.
"People are going through a rough time, not just financially, but emotionally and spiritually," Brotherton said. "To bring Christmas spirit to some children in need has been really uplifting for the officers involved, the Police Activities League members and for the kids themselves."
ACPD chaplain Rev. Eric McCoy
