Egg Harbor Township PAL to launch new observatory in June

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — People at the Police Activities League on Ridge Avenue will soon be able to get a closer look at the stars.

Set to debut June 11, Buddy’s Observatory will be home to an 8-foot ash dome and a 14-inch Celestron telescope.

Unique to South Jersey, the observatory will be open year-round to the public, schools and organizations, PAL officials said.

Another observatory, at Stockton University in Galloway Township, is accessible to the public for limited viewings.

“I think it’s important, especially now, to give the kids a lot of different options and things to do,” said Hector Tavarez, executive director of the PAL.

The observatory will be upstairs from the Crossplex athletic facility on the Ridge Avenue campus. A deck will have additional telescopes for skygazing and photographs.

EHT PAL robotics team are back-to-back state champions EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Police Activities League robotics team are New Jersey F…

The main telescope is on its way from Optcorp, a telescope retailer in California. Like many other things, its shipping has been delayed by COVID-19, but they are eagerly anticipating the telescope’s arrival.

The original plan was to have a small observatory detached from the complex and in the backyard field of the facility.

Tavarez said he took the plans and put them in front of the kids in the PAL's robotics program. One of them suggested a second level to the observatory so people would be able to partake in astrophotography.

Tavarez called Pioneer Pole Buildings, a construction company in Pennsylvania, with the idea.

“Within two days, they had a plan in front of me,” he said.

They broke ground May 8 of last year and have been working on the project every day since.

Egg Harbor Township family charity donates teddy bears to kids in hospitals The act of giving to others is a year-round passion for Andrea and Dominic Pugliese.

The owners of Pioneer Pole Buildings, Robert and Diane Greene, of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, came for the groundbreaking of the complex last year and made a $25,000 donation toward the PAL's programs, Tavarez said.

When the Greenes toured the complex, they were amazed at the robotics programs, the camps and all the work the PAL was doing to improve the lives of local children, Robert Greene said.

The Greenes have donated to youth programs before, as Diane Greene is a board member of Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County, a nonprofit youth mentoring program. This will be their first donation to an observatory.

Robert Greene said the observatory would give local children something to do other than playing games on a computer.

The Greenes were impressed by how the observatory will allow the kids to get more involved with NASA and its resources.

"I think it's phenomenal for a kid to be able to do that," Robert Greene said.

The observatory also will be home to Buddy’s Stargazer Club, a club for fifth through 10th graders to learn about the universe.

Michelle Riordan, PAL’s STEM director and amateur astronomer, is a NASA Solar System Ambassador, so she is up to date on the most recent discoveries in space science. She facilitates several classes and workshops on robotics and astronomy, some that are directly linked to NASA.

Riordan is currently mentoring the kids on the Rover, Observation and Drone Survey, or ROADS, Challenge, created by NASA’s partner the Northwest Earth and Space Sciences Pathways.

The kids meet as a challenge team twice a week and explore Europa, one of the moons of Jupiter.

PAL partners with NASA’s Astro Camp program and offers other summer camps involving rocketry and aviation, and Actobotics, a robotics design system for students who are serious about engineering.

Riordan is most excited for the kids to have the observatory as a hands-on experience that will connect with everything they have learned in classes and workshops. She wants to give them a taste of real science, she said.

Aylwin becomes first female Egg Harbor City police chief EGG HARBOR CITY — City police Sgt. Marcella Aylwin was sworn in as the city’s first female p…

“Kids are naturally curious; they want to soak things up, and they want to explore. Give them the tools to explore,” Riordan said.

If she hadn’t gotten her first telescope and camera at 14 years old, she wouldn't be nearly as interested in photography and astronomy today, she said.

As summer approaches, and with the ribbon cutting two months away, PAL and the Greenes will co-host an observatory fundraiser event from 6 to 8 p.m. April 29 at the PAL Discovery Center & Athletic Arena, 2542 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township, to raise funds for the project.

Robert Greene encourages families to go with their kids to get them involved with the program.

"it's not just an event to attend but an event to impact their lives," he said.

At the “Sip and Support,” guests can participate in a wine tasting along with a guided tour of the observatory. There will be NASA astronomy exhibits and telescopes on display. Weather permitting, guests will be able to look at the stars. Food will be catered by Island Grill, and there will be live entertainment by jazz musician and composer Anthony Fuscaldo.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased at eventbrite.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.