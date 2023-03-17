EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — On Sunday, robotics teams from across the state competed in the 17th annual Garden State Rumble, NJ First Tech Challenge State Championship in Rockaway. The event hosted 48 of 187 of the state’s active First Tech Challenge robotics teams.
Included in the competition was the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County’s robotics team, the Enforcers. After playing 13 matches throughout the day, the Enforcers had 11 wins and 2 losses, and set four world records.
The Enforcers ended the day winning the overall state championship, its third.
“We had a great day, a double state championship, the robot was nearly flawless, and our team members performed like champions throughout the day,” said team captain Kyle Tavarez.
The Enforcers will lead the four-team New Jersey delegation that qualified for the World FTC Championship in Houston.
People are also reading…
The team is looking to raise $25,000 for the five-day championship event. Donations can be made at ehtpal.org/ftc.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.