Egg Harbor Township PAL Crossplex opens, offering indoor sports, esports, astronomy and more

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township Police Activities League cut the ribbon Saturday morning on a new sports Crossplex that will have a little bit of everything.

"We are super excited to see that this is finally happening," said Robert Ortiz, chairman of the PAL. "This has been this organization's dream long before I joined PAL. So to see it finally all come together is just amazing."

Located at Buddy's Adventure Zone on the campus of the PAL's Ridge Avenue facility, the 24,000-square-foot facility is adjacent to the organization's STEM building, which opened in 2020. The Crossplex features an 80-foot-by-180-foot wall-to-wall Astroturf field for sports such as lacrosse, arena football and field hockey. The field also can be used for laser tag, batting cages and volleyball.

In addition to the field, the facility has an esports room with gaming consoles and arcade games as well as a media center with equipment for filming, editing and podcasting. The media center will be run entirely by PAL kids, and they will contract with people to create commercials for events that take place in the facility as well as record games taking place on the field.

And that's just the first floor. The second floor of the facility features a spectators area to watch the games on the field, and the third floor is home to an observatory with a 14-inch telescope. PAL STEM coordinator Michelle Riordan said they will partner with NASA so the kids can work with their data.

"We'll first start with visual observing and then set it up for things like astrophotography," Riordan said. "I do a lot of programs with NASA, so I'll be having the kids work with NASA data and do some observations so they can contribute to NASA data."

If kids are interested in mechanics, Buddy's Garage Club will meet behind the facility, where they will learn how to fix motors, vehicles and lawn mowers and eventually learn how to weld and build go-karts.

It took about 11 years from the time the organization first started talking about the project to when it was completed. It's everything Executive Director Hector Tavarez could have imagined and more.

"It's taken a lot to get to the point that we're at now," Tavarez said. "It's been a lot of hard work, but it's very rewarding. We are going to be able to provide kids with so many different opportunities. I've always said that I want the next generation of kids to have it better than we did, and I think this facility accomplishes that."

Tavarez said nearly 30,000 kids have come through the EHT PAL program. He encourages parents from all over Atlantic County to bring their kids here if they are able to do so.

"I call us the Atlantic County PAL because we want kids to come to our program from all over the county," Tavarez said. "We want to see kids from places like Atlantic City, Galloway and Egg Harbor City. We want to keep expanding and try to reach as many kids as possible."

With the opening of this facility, Ortiz believes it will have a major impact on the community.

"We really do think it's going to be huge," Ortiz said. "We have kids as far north as Toms River and as far south as Cape May that come to our programs. While we're based in Egg Harbor Township, if families are willing to drive to this location, we're more than happy to take them in. I think even more people from outside of this area will come when they see what this facility has to offer."

For more information, visit ehtpal.org.

