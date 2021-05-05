 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township native awarded Army achievement medal
Lt. Col. Kenneth Harris (second from left) awards three USS Constitution Sailors including Charles Hardmon (third from left), with an Army Achievement Medal for leading an 1812 naval heritage event featuring pike drills, gun drills and a tour, during a visit to the Constitution. 

 Provided

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there will be two time periods when rain will be most likely. Find out when that will be with Joe. He also has the full forecast through Mothers' Day Weekend.

Naval air crewman Charles Hardmon, originally from Egg Harbor Township, was awarded an Army Achievement Medal while aboard the oldest commissioned warship still afloat, officials said Wednesday. 

Hardmon was given the award by Lt. Col. Kenneth Harris on Saturday while on the USS Constitution.

The award is given to members of the armed forces who distinguish themselves by commendable actions or by achievements of a lesser degree than required for the Army Commendation Medal, according to a news release. Hardmon was awarded the medal for hosting the 826th Military Intelligence Battalion.

“What an amazing opportunity to join forces with the U.S. Army,” Hardmon said. “I enjoy unique events like these and will always help to keep the Army and Navy brotherhood strong.”

Hardmon has served in the Navy for 10 years and graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 2004.

“First of all, and perhaps the top priority for those soldiers, was the chance to share a unique experience that bonds them,” Harris said. “It may seem obvious to say, but how often we may need to be reminded that we truly fight for the soldier or sailor next to us more vigorously than any principles.”

