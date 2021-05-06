 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township motor vehicle office to reopen Friday
Egg Harbor Township motor vehicle office to reopen Friday

Customers waited up to four hours to get into the Egg Harbor Township Motor Vehicle Commission office in July as MVC agencies reopened. Others who also waited were turned away.

After being closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission offices reopened Tuesday for in-person services and were met with lines longer than most popular Disney World attractions.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Motor Vehicle Commission office in the Harbor Square shopping center will reopen Friday after closing nearly two weeks ago because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff were quarantined and the office was deep-cleaned during the time it was closed, the MVC said in a news release.

The Salem MVC licensing center will reopen Friday as well following a COVID-19 closing.

Meanwhile, the MVC office in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township will remain closed until May 13 because of an employee COVID case.

Visit njmvc.gov to see what motor vehicle transactions can be handled online or to schedule an appointment to visit an MVC office.

