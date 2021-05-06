Egg Harbor Township motor vehicle office reopens

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Motor Vehicle Commission office in the Harbor Square shopping center reopened Friday after closing nearly two weeks ago because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Staff were quarantined and the office was deep-cleaned during the time it was closed, the MVC said in a news release.
The Salem MVC licensing center reopened Friday as well following a COVID-19 closing.
Meanwhile, the MVC office in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township will remain closed until Thursday because of an employee COVID case.
Visit njmvc.gov to see what motor vehicle transactions can be handled online or to schedule an appointment to visit an MVC office.
