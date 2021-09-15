 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township motor vehicle office closes until Thursday due to COVID-19 case
0 comments

Egg Harbor Township motor vehicle office closes until Thursday due to COVID-19 case

{{featured_button_text}}
NJ shut down

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission office is located in back of the Harbor Square shopping center in Egg Harbor Township.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th, causing minor damage in some areas.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission's Cardiff Licensing Center in the township was closed for cleaning Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials said in a Facebook post.

The center will reopen Thursday, and customers with canceled appointments will be provided courtesy passes for this week or next, according to the post. 

The location was previously shut down in April because of a COVID case.

Branch closures are noted on the MVC's website at nj.gov/mvc/locations/facilitystatus.htm

— Molly Shelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on vaccine mandates

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News