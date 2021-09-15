Egg Harbor Township motor vehicle office closes until Thursday due to COVID-19 case

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission's Cardiff Licensing Center in the township was closed for cleaning Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials said in a Facebook post.
The center will reopen Thursday, and customers with canceled appointments will be provided courtesy passes for this week or next, according to the post.
The location was previously shut down in April because of a COVID case.
Branch closures are noted on the MVC's website at nj.gov/mvc/locations/facilitystatus.htm
— Molly Shelly
Molly Shelly
