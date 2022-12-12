Egg Harbor Township man sentenced for sexual assault of three minors he babysat

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison last week after pleading guilty to sexual assault, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

George Getty, III, 30, of was sentenced on for the sexual assault of three minor children that he babysat. Getty must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Getty must also register as a sex offender subject to Megan's Law, remain on parole supervisor for the rest of his life and have no contact with the victims or their families as part of his sentencing agreement, according to the prosecutor's office.

Getty previously pled guilty on Aug. 1 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Honorable Bernard DeLury, Jr. to three counts of sexual assault involving minors. The victims were 8, 10, and 13 years of old, according to the prosecutor's office.

The case was investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department. The victims and their family were present at sentencing.

According to a report from the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center at Avenel, the defendant’s sexual behavior was determined to be both compulsive and repetitive. Given that finding, and pursuant to statute, the defendant is to serve his sentence at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center (ADTC) and receive sex offender treatment while there.