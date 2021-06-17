Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to making false distress call, bank fraud

CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor Township man has pleaded guilty to sending a false distress call to the Coast Guard and submitting fraudulent information on a loan application, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Wednesday.

Andrew Biddle, 51, has been charged with bank fraud and causing the Coast Guard to render unnecessary aid after he faked his disappearance to evade authorities for falsifying loan documents.

According to court documents, Biddle's fraudulent activity occurred in June 2014, when he submitted documents for a loan of $55,000 from the Southeast Financial Credit Union.

Biddle listed a boat as collateral for the loan but provided a fraudulent appraisal document for it. He also submitted documents that falsely listed his gross earnings as the owner of Professional Boats, inflated his net income for the company and a fraudulent income tax return.

The credit union went on to fund the loan and deposited the $55,000 into Biddle's bank account.

When Biddle was charged with theft by Egg Harbor Township police, he concocted a scheme to fake his own disappearance, Honig said in a news release.

On July 20, 2014, Biddle was dropped off by boat at Sea Village Marina in Northfield so he could be driven out of the area.