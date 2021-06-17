Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty for false distress call, bank fraud

CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor Township man has pleaded guilty to sending a false distress call to the U.S. Coast Guard and submitting fraudulent information on a loan application, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Wednesday.
Andrew Biddle, 51, has been charged with bank fraud and causing the Coast Guard to render unnecessary aid after he faked his own disappearance to evade authorities for falsifying loan documents.
According to court documents, Biddle's fraudulent activity occurred in June, 2014, when he submitted documents for a load of $55,000 from the Southeast Financial Credit Union.
Biddle listed a boat as collateral for the loan but provided a fraudulent appraisal document for it. He also submitted a documents that falsely listed his gross earnings as the owner of Professional Boats, inflated his net income for the company and a fraudulent income tax return.
The credit union went on to fund the loan and deposited the $55,000 into Biddle's bank account.
When Biddle was charged with theft by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, he concocted a scheme to fake his own disappearance.
On July 20, 2014, Biddle was dropped off by boat at the Seavillage Marina in Northfield so he could be driven out of the area.
The person driving the boat then intentionally hit a navigational marker in Great Egg Harbor Inlet near Longport and was ejected from the vessel.
The Coast Guard and others searched for Biddle using boats and helicopters for two days, while Biddle was already in Florida.
Biddle eventually turned himself into Atlantic County authorities on Feb. 12, 2015.
The bank fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 30-years in prison while the false distress call charge has a six-year maximum.
Biddle is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18, 2021.
