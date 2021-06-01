Egg Harbor Township man found dead on Tilton Road

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating the death of a 45-year-old township man whose body was found Sunday afternoon at an address on Tilton Road, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.
According to Tyner, about 4 p.m. Sunday, the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded to Tilton Road where the body was found.
Police and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating. An autopsy was expected to be conducted Tuesday.
No other information is being released at this time, including the identity of the man, Tyner said.
Anyone with information regarding the body can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.html. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
