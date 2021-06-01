 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township man found dead on Tilton Road
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating the death of a 45-year-old township man whose body was found Sunday afternoon at an address on Tilton Road, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.

According to Tyner, about 4 p.m. Sunday, the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded to Tilton Road where the body was found.

Police and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating. An autopsy was expected to be conducted Tuesday.

No other information is being released at this time, including the identity of the man, Tyner said.

Anyone with information regarding the body can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.html. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

