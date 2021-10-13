Egg Harbor Township man charged with sexually assaulting children worked as teacher's aide at Christian school

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man who was arrested Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting children he babysat also worked at Atlantic Christian School, an official for the school confirmed Wednesday.
George Getty III, 29, had been employed as a kindergarten aide at the school since 2016, said Carole Karabashian, the school's director of development and communication.
Getty was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of child endangerment and one count of endangering a child due to possession of child sexual abuse material.
Getty was fired from his position at Atlantic Christian the day of his arrest, and an email was sent to parents informing them of the investigation, Karabashian said.
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsib…
"We were contacted by a detective from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department to inform us that George Getty, one of our kindergarten aides, was arrested today on a variety of charges involving minors," Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen said in an email. "To the best of our knowledge, and after speaking with the detective handling his case, none of the minors involved were students from Atlantic Christian School."
Oblen stressed that until Saturday, Getty had no criminal record and the school had no knowledge that he shouldn't be working with children.
"Before all of our employees are hired they are screened with both federal and state background checks. We also contact professional and personal references to ensure they uphold the character we seek in all of our employees," Oblen said. "In addition, our employees who work with our younger students receive regular Child Abuse Record Information (CARI) checks to ensure that new cases do not arise throughout the duration of their employment."
Getty’s victims were 13, 10 and 8, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.