Egg Harbor Township man charged with sexually assaulting children worked as teacher's aide at Christian school

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man who was arrested Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting children he babysat also worked at Atlantic Christian School, an official for the school confirmed Wednesday.

George Getty III, 29, had been employed as a kindergarten aide at the school since 2016, said Carole Karabashian, the school's director of development and communication.

Getty was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of child endangerment and one count of endangering a child due to possession of child sexual abuse material.

Getty was fired from his position at Atlantic Christian the day of his arrest, and an email was sent to parents informing them of the investigation, Karabashian said.

"We were contacted by a detective from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department to inform us that George Getty, one of our kindergarten aides, was arrested today on a variety of charges involving minors," Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen said in an email. "To the best of our knowledge, and after speaking with the detective handling his case, none of the minors involved were students from Atlantic Christian School."